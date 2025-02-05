UK Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 5 to discuss bilateral cooperation and Ukraine's security, said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K.

"I am grateful that the United Kingdom is always with us in these difficult times," Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.

The U.K.'s top diplomat is visiting Ukraine shortly after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to ramp up military support, promising more assistance in 2025 than ever before.

London previously announced plans to deliver unprecedented military assistance to Ukraine this year, with 3 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) already committed for lethal aid.

The British-Ukrainian cooperation was further cemented in January by the 100-year strategic partnership agreement, a wide-ranging deal that encompasses cooperation in military, energy, scientific, cultural, economic, and other sectors.