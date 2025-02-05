Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, United Kingdom, David Lammy, Valerii Zaluzhnyi
UK Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2025 9:31 AM 1 min read
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (L) welcomed by Valerii Zaluzhnyi (R), Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K., as he arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 5, 2025. (Valerii Zaluzhnyi/Telegram)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 5 to discuss bilateral cooperation and Ukraine's security, said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K.

"I am grateful that the United Kingdom is always with us in these difficult times," Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.

The U.K.'s top diplomat is visiting Ukraine shortly after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to ramp up military support, promising more assistance in 2025 than ever before.

London previously announced plans to deliver unprecedented military assistance to Ukraine this year, with 3 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) already committed for lethal aid.

The British-Ukrainian cooperation was further cemented in January by the 100-year strategic partnership agreement, a wide-ranging deal that encompasses cooperation in military, energy, scientific, cultural, economic, and other sectors.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
