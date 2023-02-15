UK Foreign Office: British national killed in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Foreign Office said on Feb. 14 that a British national has been killed in Ukraine, likely making him the eighth person from the U.K. to have been killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale war.

The individual's name and the circumstances of his death have not been disclosed, but his family has reportedly been informed.

“We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities,” the statement said.

The U.K. Foreign Office reported on Jan. 24 that two British citizens, Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, had been killed while evacuating people from Soledar in Donetsk Oblast.

British nationals Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, previously sentenced to death in a sham trial by Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast, were freed in a Saudi-brokered prisoners-of-war swap on Sept. 21, 2022.

