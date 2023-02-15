Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Foreign Office: British national killed in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2023 2:41 AM 1 min read
The U.K. Foreign Office said on Feb. 14 that a British national has been killed in Ukraine, likely making him the eighth person from the U.K. to have been killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale war.

The individual's name and the circumstances of his death have not been disclosed, but his family has reportedly been informed.

“We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities,” the statement said.

The U.K. Foreign Office reported on Jan. 24 that two British citizens, Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, had been killed while evacuating people from Soledar in Donetsk Oblast.

British nationals Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, previously sentenced to death in a sham trial by Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast, were freed in a Saudi-brokered prisoners-of-war swap on Sept. 21, 2022.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
