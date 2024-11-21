Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Russia, Storm Shadows, Long-range missiles
UK defense secretary does not confirm Ukraine's Storm Shadow strike in Russia

by Abbey Fenbert November 21, 2024 2:00 AM 2 min read
U.K. Defence Secretary John Healey visits the Ukrainian Catholic Church in central London on Nov. 19, 2024 to mark 1000 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Kin Cheung/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey on Nov. 20 declined to confirm reports that Ukraine used British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets within Russia.

"We have seen, over recent weeks, a significant change in the action and in the rhetoric on Ukraine, and Ukraine's action on the battlefield speaks for itself," Healey told members of parliament on Nov. 20.  

Healey's comments followed reports that Ukraine struck a military facility in Russia's Bryansk Oblast with Storm Shadows, marking the first time Kyiv has used the long-range British missiles on Russian soil.

Healey did not confirm the reports, but said he had met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov the previous day to discuss "Ukraine's robust response to recent Russian escalations."

Those escalations, Healey said, include Russia's mass attacks against Ukrainian cities and the deployment of North Korean troops alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

The ministers discussed the U.K.'s plans to continue supporting Ukraine through the end of 2025, Healey said.

"(A)t this point, I am not able to go into any further operational details," he said.

The reported Storm Shadow strike came a day after Ukraine allegedly used U.S.-made ATACMS to attack Russian territory for the first time, following outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden's approval on Nov. 17.

Different versions of Storm Shadow missiles have a range of 250-560 kilometers. Storm Shadows have previously been used to hit Russian military targets in occupied Crimea, a sovereign Ukrainian territory illegally annexed by Russia.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine reportedly strikes Russia with Storm Shadow missiles for first time
Key developments on Nov. 20: * Ukraine strikes Russia with Storm Shadows for the first time, Bloomberg reports * Biden approves delivery of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine in light of Russian gains in east * Ukrainian drones allegedly strike Russian factories, weapons arsenal * North Korean tro…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
11:54 PM

Biden seeks to cancel over $4.5 billion in Ukraine's debt.

"We have taken the step that was outlined in the law to cancel those loans, provide that economic assistance to Ukraine, and now Congress is welcome to take it up if they wish," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Nov. 20.
