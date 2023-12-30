Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK defense secretary calls on world to provide further air defenses to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek December 30, 2023 5:45 PM 2 min read
UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps speaks during a press conference in central London on Dec. 11, 2023. (Illustrative purposes only) (Lucy North/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The world should follow the U.K.'s example and reinforce Ukraine's air defenses, U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said on Dec. 30, only a day after pledging hundreds of British anti-air missiles to Kyiv.

London announced its latest air defense support package after a wave of Russian attacks on Dec. 29 killed at least 39 people and injured over 160 in multiple regions of Ukraine.

"Ukraine cannot be left to defend itself alone from a despot like (Vladimir) Putin. So now is the time to ramp up our support," Shapps wrote on the social media platform X.

"Yesterday, the U.K. started on that mission by bringing forward more support for air defense."

The U.K. defense chief added that "the world must now follow suit because getting Ukraine what it needs to win will save us all expense and provide liberty for everyone in the long run."

Expecting intensified Russian attacks against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure during the winter, Kyiv has long appealed to its allies for further air defense support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's air defense capabilities are getting stronger thanks to allied supplies, and additional air defense systems are expected already this winter.

The president noted that Germany should soon provide another Patriot air defense system in addition to the three Ukraine received from Berlin and Washington in 2023.

What made Ukrainians feel hopeful in 2023
Ukraine had high hopes for 2023. Many dreamed the war would end with Ukraine’s victory and that they would finally be able to visit liberated Crimea after nine years of Russian occupation. But Russia’s brutal attacks against civilian infrastructure continued, and with them, the death toll has cont…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.