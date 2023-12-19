Skip to content
Zelensky: Ukraine to receive new Patriot air defense systems this winter

by Martin Fornusek December 19, 2023 9:17 PM 2 min read
A Patriot anti-aircraft missile system launcher stands at the air base on June 17, 2023, in Bavaria, Germany. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will receive several new Patriot air defense systems this winter, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19 without revealing their number.

Air defenses are of vital importance as Russia began intensifying its attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, echoing its strategy from the previous winter.

"I would like to acknowledge our partners and our Air Force of Ukraine. The strengthening of air defense is very important," Zelensky said during a press conference.

"This winter is different, with losses and challenges. But we are getting stronger, more powerful. I had a serious business trip. Several new Patriot systems will be in Ukraine to protect our country in winter."

Ukraine received two Patriot systems from the U.S. and Germany in the spring and an additional one from Germany last week.

Zelensky also said that he expects one additional system from Berlin, highlighting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's support for Kyiv.

"We expect another Patriot system from him (Scholz) personally, and this is a very important decision for us. We understand where it will be, how it will help this region, which is fighting for its life every day," the president said.

Highly capable Patriot systems play a vital role in protecting Ukraine's airspace, as they have proven themselves effective even against advanced Russian missiles like Kh-47M2 Kinzhal.

Zelensky: Military proposes to mobilize 450,000-500,000 new soldiers
Ukraine’s military leadership proposed to mobilize 450,000-500,000 additional conscripts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19, noting that the plan has yet to address several key issues before he can support it.
Martin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
3:35 AM

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, with a specific condition attached: the former U.S. president must demonstrate his ability to bring an end to the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.
