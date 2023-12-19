Zelensky: Ukraine to receive new Patriot air defense systems this winter

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will receive several new Patriot air defense systems this winter, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19 without revealing their number.

Air defenses are of vital importance as Russia began intensifying its attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, echoing its strategy from the previous winter.

"I would like to acknowledge our partners and our Air Force of Ukraine. The strengthening of air defense is very important," Zelensky said during a press conference.

"This winter is different, with losses and challenges. But we are getting stronger, more powerful. I had a serious business trip. Several new Patriot systems will be in Ukraine to protect our country in winter."

Ukraine received two Patriot systems from the U.S. and Germany in the spring and an additional one from Germany last week.

Zelensky also said that he expects one additional system from Berlin, highlighting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's support for Kyiv.

"We expect another Patriot system from him (Scholz) personally, and this is a very important decision for us. We understand where it will be, how it will help this region, which is fighting for its life every day," the president said.

Highly capable Patriot systems play a vital role in protecting Ukraine's airspace, as they have proven themselves effective even against advanced Russian missiles like Kh-47M2 Kinzhal.