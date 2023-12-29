Skip to content
UK announces new air defense aid package for Ukraine after Russia’s mass attack

by Dinara Khalilova December 29, 2023 8:23 PM 1 min read
UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps speaks during a press conference in central London on Dec. 11, 2023. (Lucy North/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will send Ukraine “hundreds of air defense missiles" to restock air defense systems provided by London earlier, U.K. Defense Minister Grant Shapps announced on Dec. 29 after Russia launched a mass air attack against Ukraine.

Early in the morning, Russian forces targeted Ukraine with 158 attack drones and missiles, 114 of which were shot down, according to the Ukrainian military.

According to the latest update by Ukraine's Interior Ministry published at 7:30 p.m. local time, the attack killed at least 30 people and wounded over 160 others across the country.

Casualties and large-scale damage to civilian and military sites were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia.

“Putin is testing Ukraine’s defenses and the West’s resolve, hoping that he can clutch victory from the jaws of defeat. But he is wrong. Ukraine’s degradation of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has proven it is still in this fight to win,” Shapps said on X.

“And today’s air defense package sends an undeniable message, in the face of Russian barbarity, that the U.K. remains absolutely committed to supporting Ukraine.”

Russia launches largest air attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale war
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Dinara Khalilova
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
