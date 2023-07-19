Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Fighting escalates at lower Dnipro River, presents Russia with dilemma

by Martin Fornusek July 19, 2023 9:37 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldier fires from the artillery near the front line in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Fighting escalates at the lower parts of the Dnipro River, presenting Russia with a dilemma of whether to redeploy troops from embattled Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on July 19.

"Russia faces a dilemma in deciding whether to respond to these threats by strengthening its Dnipro Group of Forces at the expense of the stretched units facing the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast," the report said.

According to the ministry, intense engagements are taking place at the Ukrainian beachhead on the Dnipro River's left bank near the destroyed Antonivsky Bridge.

The two sides are fighting for islands on the Dnipro delta, using small, fast motorboats, the analysis said. Ukraine has reportedly used one-way attack drones to destroy several Russian boats, the ministry added.

London's intelligence report from July 18 said that Ukrainian forces continue to maintain a small beachhead near the Antonivsky Bridge. Kyiv reported heavy battles near the destroyed bridge on July 2 as Ukrainian troops moved to deploy troops on the Russia-occupied left bank in Kherson Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Russia attacks Odesa, claims ‘retaliation’ for Crimean Bridge incident
Key developments on July 18: * Russia targets Odesa with Kalibr missiles, drones * Yermak: Russian drones still have Western-made parts, more sanctions needed * Defense Ministry: Ukraine regains initiative near Kupiansk, continues offensive along southern front * European Parliament calls for I…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.