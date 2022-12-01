Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
UK Defense Ministry: Russia’s strategy of attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure becoming less effective

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2022 12:25 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is attempting to implement the concept of a Strategic Operation for the Destruction of Critically Important Targets (SODCIT) in its full-scale war to “demoralize the population and ultimately force the state’s leaders to capitulate,” the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Dec. 1.

However, the strategy’s effectiveness has reportedly “likely been blunted because Russia has already expended a large proportion of its suitable missiles against tactical targets.”

The strategy is also potentially less effective on a material and psychological level because Ukraine has been successfully mobilized for nine months.

Russian mass strikes at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure are likely the first case of the implementation of SODCIT, an essential component of Russia’s military doctrine it has recently adopted, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote.

Since Oct. 10, Russian troops have been regularly conducting large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, killing civilians and causing blackouts across the country.

The previous mass strike was on Nov. 23, which resulted in power, water, heating outages, and mobile network interruptions in multiple Ukrainian cities.

Almost half of Ukraine’s energy system is out of order due to the Russian strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 18.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
