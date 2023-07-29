Russia hits front-line Orikhiv with guided bombs

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the front-line town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with KAB guided bombs over the past day, the regional police department reported on July 29.

No casualties were reported, while a five-story residential building and houses were damaged in the attack.

The police didn’t mention the quantity and the type of the KAB guided bomb Russian forces used against Orikhiv.

Russia's KAB “smart” bombs, ranging from KAB-250 and KAB-500 to KAB-1500, can be laser-guided or satellite-guided. The KAB-500L, equipped with a high-explosive warhead, is frequently used in Russia's war against Ukraine, although multiple versions of KAB bombs have been used.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast police said in total, Russian forces had launched 46 attacks with guided bombs, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers, targeting 16 settlements in the region over the past day.

The report slightly contradicts the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko, who reported on the morning of July 29 that Russian forces launched 46 attack against 18 settlements over the past day.

Malashko said Russian struck Orikhiv with two guided bombs, without mentioning the type.

Orikhiv is a frequent target of Russian attacks since the town is located in the southeastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, close to the front line. It is also one of the staging points for Kyiv’s counteroffensive to the south.

