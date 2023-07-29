Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia hits front-line Orikhiv with guided bombs

by Alexander Khrebet July 29, 2023 5:54 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian air strike against against Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on July 28. (Photo: Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the front-line town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with KAB guided bombs over the past day, the regional police department reported on July 29.

No casualties were reported, while a five-story residential building and houses were damaged in the attack.

The police didn’t mention the quantity and the type of the KAB guided bomb Russian forces used against Orikhiv.

Russia's KAB “smart” bombs, ranging from KAB-250 and KAB-500 to KAB-1500, can be laser-guided or satellite-guided. The KAB-500L, equipped with a high-explosive warhead, is frequently used in Russia's war against Ukraine, although multiple versions of KAB bombs have been used.

Read also: Russia’s new guided bombs pose increasingly serious threat to Ukraine

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast police said in total, Russian forces had launched 46 attacks with guided bombs, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers, targeting 16 settlements in the region over the past day.

The report slightly contradicts the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko, who reported on the morning of July 29 that Russian forces launched 46 attack against 18 settlements over the past day.

Malashko said Russian struck Orikhiv with two guided bombs, without mentioning the type.

Orikhiv is a frequent target of Russian attacks since the town is located in the southeastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, close to the front line. It is also one of the staging points for Kyiv’s counteroffensive to the south.

Read also: Ukraine’s counteroffensive lurches forward: Key moment looms as more forces committed

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.