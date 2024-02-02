UK Defense Ministry: Russian National Guard likely to deploy ex-Wagner volunteer units to Ukraine, Africa

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian National Guard, known as Rosgvardia, incorporated three ex-Wagner Group assault units into its first Volunteer Corps formation and may deploy them to Ukraine and Africa, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 1.

Wagner mercenaries fought in Ukraine and launched a brief rebellion against the Kremlin in June 2023, marching on Moscow before abruptly ending their mutiny.

The incorporation of Wagner units into Rosgvardia indicates that the Russian state's control over the private military group has increased, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Rosgvardia is incorporating the 15th, 16th, and 17th Wagner assault detachments into its first Volunteer Corps formation after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law on Dec. 25, 2023, allowing Rosgvardia to establish its volunteer units.

Rosgvardia will likely deploy its new volunteer detachments to Ukraine and Africa, allegedly offering six-month volunteer contracts for service in Ukraine and nine-month contracts for Africa.

Incorporating the Wagner assault units indicates that Wagner has been "successfully subordinated to Rosgvardia."

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Jan. 26 that Russia is expanding its influence and subsuming previous Wagner Group operations in Africa.

The ISW’s assessment followed a Russian Defense Ministry delegation's arrival in Burkina Faso, Africa, on Jan. 26, which aimed to discuss "the rights and powers of the Russian military contingent" and future cooperation between Burkina Faso and Russia.