Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russian general-major likely killed in southern Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova June 16, 2023 12:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's General-Major Sergei Goryachev, the chief of staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army (35 CAA), was "almost certainly" killed in a strike on a command post in Ukraine's south on or around June 12, reported the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Goryachev is the first Russian general whose death in Ukraine has been confirmed since the beginning of 2023, the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update.

"With 35 CAA's nominated commander, General-Lieutenant Alexandr Sanchik, reported to be filling a gap in a higher HQ, there is a realistic possibility that Goryachev was the acting army commander at the time of his death," reads the report.

The ministry reminded that soldiers of the 35th Combined Arms Army had been stationed in Bucha during the massacre of civilians. In June 2022, this formation was largely destroyed near Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia has lost 218,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
