Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia considers deploying more troops to Dnipro River's east bank

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 14, 2023 12:04 PM 2 min read
The destroyed Antonivsky bridge over the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. The bridge was blown by Russian forces when they retreated from Kherson in November 2022. (Celestino Arce/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

After Ukrainian cross-river raids in Kherson Oblast, Russia has faced the dilemma of whether to strengthen this area or deploy forces in the main sectors of Ukraine's counteroffensive operations, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Aug. 14.

Over the last week, small-scale combat has intensified along the banks of the lower reaches of the Dnipro River, the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update.

Ukrainian forces have carried out raids and tried to gain a foothold at new locations on the Russian-occupied east bank, according to the update.

In addition, Ukrainian troops have expanded the bridgehead they have been holding next to the destroyed Antonivsky Bridge since June 2023, reads the report. "Some of these operations likely took advantage of a local Russian force rotation."

The two sides also continue to fight for control over small islands in the Dnipro estuary, the U.K. Defense Ministry added.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

On Aug. 9, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukrainian forces had conducted a cross-river raid deep into Russian-held territories in Kherson Oblast, managing to breach Russian defenses and push forward by up to 800 meters.

The Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's Armed Forces later confirmed the information. He added that the operation's participants had taken 16 Russian soldiers as prisoners and brought them back to the government-controlled side of the river.

Ukrainian forces in the area told the Kyiv Independent that they have been conducting small overnight raids across the river for months.

Ukrainian troops regularly cross Dnipro River, probing Russian defenses in Kherson Oblast
Kherson Oblast – Ukrainian soldiers board a speedboat one by one. It sinks deeper into the water, weighed down by the men, their weapons, and equipment. The soldiers at the stern push off from the riverbank with oars until, finally, they turn on the boat’s engine, roaring into the darkness toward
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query


Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.