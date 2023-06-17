UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely gained ‘temporary advantage’ in Ukraine’s south with attack helicopters

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has likely gained a "temporary advantage" in southern Ukraine, "especially with attack helicopters employing longer-range missiles against ground targets," the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update on June 17.

According to the ministry, Russia has bolstered its attack helicopter force since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive operations in southern Ukraine.

The ministry also said that some imagery showed "over 20 extra Russian helicopters deployed to Berdiansk Airport, approximately 100 kilometers behind the front line."

On June 16, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 2 kilometers in multiple directions but face heavy resistance.

According to her, Ukrainian forces are conducting offensive and defensive operations and achieving partial success despite Russian artillery and air superiority.

On June 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces was already ongoing in Ukraine.