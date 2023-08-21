Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia expanding its military structures to redeploy more experienced units

by Dinara Khalilova August 21, 2023 1:49 PM 1 min read
Russian soldiers take part in a parade for Victory Day in Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2023. (Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is "highly likely" to create a new military formation — the 18th Combined Arms Army (18 CAA) — aiming “to free up more experienced units to fight on key axes" in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Aug. 21.

According to the ministry, the formation will likely be "an amalgamation and uplift" of other units currently operating in Kherson Oblast, including the 22nd Army Corps, which normally forms the Russian garrison in occupied Crimea.

"18 CAA is likely to consist mostly of mobilized personnel and to focus on defensive security operations in the south of Ukraine," reads the latest British intelligence update.

"There is a realistic possibility that this has led to the recent re-deployment of airborne forces from Kherson to the heavily contested Orikhiv sector."

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is ongoing in the south and east, with one of its key goals being to reach Melitopol and cut off the land bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea.

Over the past week, Ukrainian forces have liberated three square kilometers of land near Donetsk Oblast’s Bakhmut, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Aug. 21.

Maliar also said that Ukraine made gains southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
