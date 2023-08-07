Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
News Feed
UK Defense Ministry: Russia deploys its air force "without decisive operational effect"

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 7, 2023 1:07 PM 1 min read
The Russian Air Force lacks "decisive operational effect" in its support of Russia's ground troops in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its intelligence update on Aug. 7.

Though Russian combat aircraft are carrying out over 100 sorties a day over the summer, Ukrainian air defense almost always prevents them from flying beyond Russian-controlled territory, the ministry believes.

To overcome this, Russia is increasingly opting to use "basic free-fall bombs with range-extending glide attachments," which can be released by aircraft many kilometers away. However, "they have yet to demonstrate consistent accuracy," the update said.

The update also mentioned that on the southern front, tactical air power has become less effective in recent weeks, and in particular the effectiveness of Russia's attack helicopters appears to have waned.

On July 27, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported that Russia is using modified attack helicopters to launch strikes beyond the range of Ukraine's air defenses.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
