UK Defense Ministry: Russia deploys its air force "without decisive operational effect"

The Russian Air Force lacks "decisive operational effect" in its support of Russia's ground troops in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its intelligence update on Aug. 7.

Though Russian combat aircraft are carrying out over 100 sorties a day over the summer, Ukrainian air defense almost always prevents them from flying beyond Russian-controlled territory, the ministry believes.

To overcome this, Russia is increasingly opting to use "basic free-fall bombs with range-extending glide attachments," which can be released by aircraft many kilometers away. However, "they have yet to demonstrate consistent accuracy," the update said.

The update also mentioned that on the southern front, tactical air power has become less effective in recent weeks, and in particular the effectiveness of Russia's attack helicopters appears to have waned.

On July 27, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported that Russia is using modified attack helicopters to launch strikes beyond the range of Ukraine's air defenses.