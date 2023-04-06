UK Defense Ministry: Russian Defense Ministry has 'highly likely' dismissed high-ranking commander

This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of heavy losses in the Eastern Group of Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry has "highly likely" dismissed Colonel-General Rustam Muradov as commander, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 6.

According to the intelligence update, the dismissal of senior-ranking Russian military officials like Muradov is "likely" to continue given Russia's inability to achieve its objective of seizing the whole of Ukraine's Donbas region.

Muradov came into the role as commander of the Eastern Group of Forces after its failure in the attack on Kyiv from the northwest at the start of the full-scale invasion.

Since Muradov became commander, the Eastern Group of Forces has suffered "exceptionally heavy casualties" and failed to capture Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast as a result of ill-conceived assaults.

The failures of the Eastern Group of Forces' operations in Donetsk Oblast have incited criticism not only from Russian commentators but also Muradov's own troops, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote.