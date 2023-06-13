UK Defense Ministry announces $115 million air defense package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Defense Ministry announced a new air defense package for Ukraine on June 13 worth $115 million.

According to the press release, the acquisition of the air defense systems is currently underway through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) and is expected to be completed in the coming months "to bolster Ukraine’s ability to protect its critical national infrastructure, civilian population, and front-line personnel."

The U.K. has also contributed an additional $315 million to the IFU, an allied initiative that also includes Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, and Lithuania, to provide military support to Ukraine.

The latest air defense package will include reconnaissance and strike drones which are expected to be transferred to Ukraine in the summer.

The U.S. also announced a new $325 million defense aid package for Ukraine on June 13, which includes armored vehicles, missile launchers, and munitions.