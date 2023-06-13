Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US announces new military aid for Ukraine including Bradley, Stryker vehicles

by Martin Fornusek June 13, 2023 8:17 PM 2 min read
ABradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle in Nowa Deba, Poland, April 12, 2023. (Photo credit: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Department announced on June 13 a new military aid package worth $325 million for Ukraine, which includes armored vehicles, missile launchers, and munitions.

"(The package) includes key capabilities to aid Ukraine's efforts to retake its sovereign territory and support Ukraine's air defenders as they bravely protect Ukraine's soldiers, civilians, and critical infrastructure, as well as artillery, anti-armor systems, and ammunition valued at up to $325 million," the Defense Department's press release said.

The list includes a wide range of munitions, including that for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, and over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades.

The U.S. has also pledged to provide 15 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, 10 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, Stinger anti-aircraft launchers, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank weapons, as well as logistics and support equipment.

Pistorius: Germany to prepare over 100 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine this year
Germany will prepare over 100 Leopard 1A5 tanks for Ukraine by the end of the year, Die Welt wrote on June 12, citing German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

In January, Washington sent its first batch of 60 Bradleys to Ukraine, promising to eventually deliver 109 vehicles in total.

Alleged footage of Bradley vehicles disabled during Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive began to circulate on social media. According to the open-source investigation group Oryx, Ukraine has already lost 16 Bradleys.

Ukrainian officials began to call on Western allies to continue supplying armored vehicles to offset the losses in the field.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.