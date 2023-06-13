US announces new military aid for Ukraine including Bradley, Stryker vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Department announced on June 13 a new military aid package worth $325 million for Ukraine, which includes armored vehicles, missile launchers, and munitions.

"(The package) includes key capabilities to aid Ukraine's efforts to retake its sovereign territory and support Ukraine's air defenders as they bravely protect Ukraine's soldiers, civilians, and critical infrastructure, as well as artillery, anti-armor systems, and ammunition valued at up to $325 million," the Defense Department's press release said.

The list includes a wide range of munitions, including that for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, and over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades.

The U.S. has also pledged to provide 15 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, 10 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, Stinger anti-aircraft launchers, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank weapons, as well as logistics and support equipment.

In January, Washington sent its first batch of 60 Bradleys to Ukraine, promising to eventually deliver 109 vehicles in total.

Alleged footage of Bradley vehicles disabled during Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive began to circulate on social media. According to the open-source investigation group Oryx, Ukraine has already lost 16 Bradleys.

Ukrainian officials began to call on Western allies to continue supplying armored vehicles to offset the losses in the field.