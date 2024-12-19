UK announces $283 million military aid package for Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following his visit to Kyiv, U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey announced a 225 million pound ($283 million) military aid package for Ukraine on Dec. 19.

According to media reports, the package includes over 92 million pound ($115 million) in equipment to support Ukraine's navy, including small boats as well as reconnaissance drones. A further 39 million pounds ($49 million) will be used to supply over 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems.

Munitions, spare parts, and equipment will also be included in the package.

The latest aid package comes as Healey made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Dec. 18 to meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, in a show of solidarity for the embattled country.

"The brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit... but they cannot go it alone – which is why the UK will step up our international leadership on Ukraine throughout 2025," Healey said in a statement.

The delivery of counter-drone electronic warfare systems comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky has been calling on Western allies to provide additional air defense systems as Russia continues it onslaught of aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities.

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels on Dec. 18, Zelensky called on NATO allies to provide more air defense. The president later announced during a press briefing with reporters that the country needs 19 air defense systems to protect critical infrastructure across the country, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist present at the briefing.

The U.K.'s announcement on Dec. 19 comes amid news that the U.S. may run out of time to deliver the remaining $5.6 billion in military aid allocated to Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.