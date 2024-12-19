Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Aid, Military aid, UK aid to Ukraine, War
Edit post

UK announces $283 million military aid package for Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat December 19, 2024 6:26 AM 2 min read
Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey (R) is welcomed by Ukrainian Defence Secretary Rustem Umerov at the Ministry of Defence in Kyiv, during his visit to Ukraine, on Dec. 18, 2024. (Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following his visit to Kyiv, U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey announced a 225 million pound ($283 million) military aid package for Ukraine on Dec. 19.

According to media reports, the package includes over 92 million pound ($115 million) in equipment to support Ukraine's navy, including small boats as well as reconnaissance drones. A further 39 million pounds ($49 million) will be used to supply over 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems.

Munitions, spare parts, and equipment will also be included in the package.

The latest aid package comes as Healey made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Dec. 18 to meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, in a show of solidarity for the embattled country.

"The brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit... but they cannot go it alone – which is why the UK will step up our international leadership on Ukraine throughout 2025," Healey said in a statement.

The delivery of counter-drone electronic warfare systems comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky has been calling on Western allies to provide additional air defense systems as Russia continues it onslaught of aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities.

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels on Dec. 18, Zelensky called on NATO allies to provide more air defense. The president later announced during a press briefing with reporters that the country needs 19 air defense systems to protect critical infrastructure across the country, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist present at the briefing.

The U.K.'s announcement on Dec. 19 comes amid news that the U.S. may run out of time to deliver the remaining $5.6 billion in military aid allocated to Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

US may not be able to send remaining $5.6bn in military aid to Ukraine before Trump takes office, NYT reports
Although the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden plans to allocate some funds from the presidential drawdown authority, it is unlikely to spend the whole amount.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:26 AM

UK announces $283 million military aid package for Ukraine.

According to media reports, the package includes over 92 million pound ($115 million) in equipment to support Ukraine's navy, including small boats as well as reconnaissance drones. A further 39 million pounds ($49 million) will be used to supply over 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.