Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK court rejects Russian businessman's suit to overturn sanctions

by Nate Ostiller August 18, 2023 7:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Eugene Shvidler, a partner of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, has lost a lawsuit at London's High Court to overturn British sanctions imposed due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Aug. 18.

Shvidler, whose net worth Forbes estimated at about $1.6 billion, holds both U.S. and U.K. citizenship, and his lawyers stressed that he has not visited Russia in over 15 years.

However, Shvidler and Abramovich have made much of their fortune working together in various ventures that involved the extraction and processing of natural resources in Russia.

Despite these business connections, Shvidler’s lawyer Michael O’Kane argued that that he was unfairly targeted for sanctions because of his friendship with Abramovich. Both own a number of expensive properties around the world, including in the U.K. and the U.S.

O’Kane said they were determined to appeal, but an unnamed source from the U.K. Foreign Office stated that they felt they had “won comprehensively”, and that this decision shows “the strength of the U.K. sanctions regime.”

London has long been one of the primary places where Russian oligarchs have sought to park their money, earning it the nickname Londongrad. Since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion, the U.K. government has taken steps to crack down on the flow of dirty money into the country.

Following the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the U.K. government announced wide ranging sanctions against Russian oligarchs and their associates. Around 1,600 individuals have been sanctioned, and more than 18 billion pounds ($23 billion) in assets frozen.



Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
