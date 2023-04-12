Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK sanctions Medvedchuk's wife, those with financial links to Russian oligarchs

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2023 5:13 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. government has announced a new sanctions package targeting Oksana Marchenko, the wife of key Putin ally Victor Medvedchuk, as well as relatives and financial fixers of major Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov.

"We are closing the net on the Russian elite and those who try to help them hide their money for war… We will keep cutting them off from assets they thought were successfully hidden," said the U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. "We won't stop until Putin does."

The sanctions list includes family members of the" richest man in the Duma (Russia's parliament)," Andrei Skoch, the owner of Sistema JSFC conglomerate Vladimir Evtushenkov, and Russian senator from the Republic of Dagestan Suleyman Kerimov.

The listed oligarchs used their relatives "as proxies to hide their assets," according to the report.

Among those sanctioned also are Cypriots Demetris Ioannides and Christodoulos Vassiliades, whom the U.K. government called "professional enablers" supporting Abramovich, ex-Chelsea football club owner, and Usmanov.

Usmanov's network of companies was sanctioned as well, including USM, Curzon Square, and Hanley Limited, reads the report.

Marchenko, sanctioned wife of the pro-Kremlin politician Medvedchuk, was put on the wanted list by Ukraine's Internal Ministry on April 11. Medvedchuk was charged with high treason and placed under house arrest in 2021.

He fled the house arrest after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and was subsequently re-arrested in April. In September, he was handed over to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange.

Who is Viktor Medvedchuk and why his arrest is a big deal
On April 12, the Security Service of Ukraine captured the country’s most high-profile pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who had fled from house arrest in February after Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested exchanging Medvedchuk for Ukrainia…
Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.