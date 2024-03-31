Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Missile attack, Lviv, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Second man found killed after Russian cruise missile attack on Lviv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2024 8:37 PM 1 min read
This picture shows a cloud of smoke after a night drone strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on June 20, 2023, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

First responders have recovered another body of a man who was killed by a Russian missile strike on an administrative building in Lviv,  Governor of Lviv Oblast Maksym Kozytskyi reported on March 31.

Russian cruise missiles struck the administrative building in the morning, destroying the building and causing a fire, Kozytskyi wrote on his Telegram channel.

One man was initially reported as killed in the attack, and a second body was recovered in the evening as first responders continued clearing the rubble. Rescue operations were still ongoing as of 7:22 pm.

The same critical infrastructure was a target of Russian attacks on March 24 and March 29, Kozytskyi wrote.

Odesa, Rivne, and Kherson oblasts were also targeted during the same overnight attack on March 31. Russian troops hit Ukraine with drones and missiles, including 11 Shahed drones, 14 cruise missiles, an Kh-59 guided missile, and an Iskander-M ballistic missile, the Air Force reported.  

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, with a March 22 strike damaging the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric station.

Russia launches major attack across Ukraine targeting critical infrastructure
Russian forces fired 29 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed drones in a large-scale attack targeting eight regions in the west, center, north, and south of Ukraine, the Air Force said.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:37 PM

Zelensky commemorates 2nd anniversary of liberation of Bucha.

"This is a war to prevent anyone from daring to become a beast toward others," Zelensky said in comments commemorating the Bucha massacre. "And the bodies of our people, which were found on the streets of Bucha, demonstrated that no one in the world can stay away from this battle."
6:33 AM

ISW: Russian air defense struggles to protect key targets.

"Russian forces appear to struggle with properly deploying short-range air defense systems along expected flight vectors for Ukrainian drones, and the Russian military appears to have even failed to cover important potential targets in reportedly well-defended areas within Russia," the ISW said.
12:21 AM

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 4 civilians.

Three people in Kurakhove sustained shrapnel wounds when artillery shelling struck their apartment buildings. Cannon artillery shelling in Kostiantynivka injured a 75-year-old resident, who was subsequently hospitalized.
11:47 PM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

Russia launched a guided projectile at a residential area of Kharkiv during an evening attack, injuring one person, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 30.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.