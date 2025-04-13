The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, Black Sea, Ceasefire
Edit post

Turkey to hold Black Sea security meeting with Russia and Ukraine

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 13, 2025 9:51 PM 2 min read
A view of the Black Sea from Odesa. (Yulii Zozulia / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkey will host a Black Sea security meeting with Russian and Ukrainian representatives on April 15-16, Turkish media outlets reported on April 13.

The meeting in Ankara will take place less than a month after the U.S. on March 25 announced an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to "eliminate the use of force" in the Black Sea.

Russian and Ukrainian officials are scheduled to meet at the Turkish Navy Command headquarters in Ankara on April 15-16, Turkish news outlets CNN Turk and TGRT reported, citing  sources from Turkey's defense ministry.  

The meeting will focus on upholding peace in the Black Sea after a potential ceasefire.

Military representatives from other countries are also expected to attend, although details regarding specific participants have not been disclosed yet.

Turkey has positioned itself as a potential mediator in Russia's all-out war against Ukraine by maintaining diplomatic and economic ties with both nations. Leveraging its strategic position and influence in the Black Sea region, Turkey has facilitated negotiations and grain exports, while expressing willingness to participate in ceasefire monitoring.

Along with the United Nations, Turkey brokered the Black Sea grain deal, which enabled Ukraine to continue exporting agricultural products until Russia withdrew from the initiative in 2023.

While Kyiv on March 11 immediately agreed to accept a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire without conditions, Russia refused the terms. Following additional talks with the U.S., Russia nominally agreed to a partial truce on the Black Sea and on energy infrastructure attacks.

Kyiv has accused Russia of violating the energy infrastructure ceasefire on multiple occasions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 6 that the Kremlin will not accept an unconditional ceasefire because Russia wants to keep launching missile strikes from the Black Sea.

Amid the so-called ceasefire, Russia has continued to attack Ukrainian cities and kill civilians.

Ukraine war latest: Russian strike kills at least 34, injures 117 in Sumy on Palm Sunday
Key developments on April 12-13: * Russian strike kills at least 34, injures 117 in Sumy on Palm Sunday * ‘There’s a point at which you have to either put up or shut up’ — Trump says on Russia-Ukraine talks * Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approva…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Most popular

News Feed

9:27 PM

Russian attacks on Kherson kill 3, injure 2.

Shelling in the city center killed a 62-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two other Kherson residents, a 48-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, died in the hospital after being injured in drone attacks.
10:55 AM

Explosion rocks thermal plant in Russia.

A fire broke out at a substation in the morning after an explosion occurred at a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Orenburg, leaving many local residents without power.
5:52 PM

Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval.

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters. However, a former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers were present behind Russian lines, with Beijing’s approval, to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.