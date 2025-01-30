Tulsi Gabbard 'offended' by question about pro-Russian sympathies at Senate hearing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for national intelligence director, fielded questions about her record on foreign affairs and past statements about Russia during her Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 30.

Gabbard has previously repeated Kremlin talking points justifying the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. "This war and suffering could have easily been avoided if Biden Admin/NATO had simply acknowledged Russia's legitimate security concerns," she wrote on X at the start of the invasion.

During her hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican Senator Jerry Moran asked Gabbard if Russia would "get a pass" from her in light of her past statements.

"Senator, I'm offended by the question," Gabbard said.

"Because my sole focus, commitment and responsibility is about our own nation, our own security, and the interests of the American people. No country, group, or individual will get a pass."

When asked who she blamed for the war in Ukraine, Gabbard backtracked on her prior remarks about NATO and U.S. President Joe Biden.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin started the war in Ukraine," she said.

Gabbard also dismissed claims that she helped amplify pro-Russian viewpoints.

"I don't pay attention to Russian propaganda," she said.

Senators also grilled Gabbard on her controversial 2017 meeting with former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, a visit that sparked outrage from both Republicans and Democrats. The Russian-backed regime was accused of human rights violations, including the use of illegal chemical weapons.

"I just do not understand how you can blame NATO for Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine, and when Assad used chemical weapons against his own people, you didn't condemn him," said Senator Mark Warner, the committee's senior Democrat.

Gabbard defended the meeting with Assad, saying it was an opportunity to ask "tough questions."

Gabbard is a National Guard veteran and former Democratic congressmember who left the party in 2022 and began campaigning alongside Trump. She has no formal intelligence experience and has never led a government department or agency.

Trump has prized loyalty over expertise in building his administration, and has begun purging the federal government of independent personnel.