Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

Tulsi Gabbard 'offended' by question about pro-Russian sympathies at Senate hearing

by Abbey Fenbert January 31, 2025 1:46 AM 2 min read
Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, arrives to testify during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for national intelligence director, fielded questions about her record on foreign affairs and past statements about Russia during her Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 30.

Gabbard has previously repeated Kremlin talking points justifying the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. "This war and suffering could have easily been avoided if Biden Admin/NATO had simply acknowledged Russia's legitimate security concerns," she wrote on  X at the start of the invasion.

During her hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican Senator Jerry Moran asked Gabbard if Russia would "get a pass" from her in light of her past statements.

"Senator, I'm offended by the question," Gabbard said.

"Because my sole focus, commitment and responsibility is about our own nation, our own security, and the interests of the American people. No country, group, or individual will get a pass."

When asked who she blamed for the war in Ukraine, Gabbard backtracked on her prior remarks about NATO and U.S. President Joe Biden.  

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin started the war in Ukraine," she said.

Gabbard also dismissed claims that she helped amplify pro-Russian viewpoints.

"I don't pay attention to Russian propaganda," she said.

Senators also grilled Gabbard on her controversial 2017 meeting with former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, a visit that sparked outrage from both Republicans and Democrats. The Russian-backed regime was accused of human rights violations, including the use of illegal chemical weapons.

"I just do not understand how you can blame NATO for Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine, and when Assad used chemical weapons against his own people, you didn't condemn him," said Senator Mark Warner, the committee's senior Democrat.

Gabbard defended the meeting with Assad, saying it was an opportunity to ask "tough questions."

Gabbard is a National Guard veteran and former Democratic congressmember who left the party in 2022 and began campaigning alongside Trump. She has no formal intelligence experience and has never led a government department or agency.

Trump has prized loyalty over expertise in building his administration, and has begun purging the federal government of independent personnel.

What’s behind Zelensky’s recent round of sanctions on top pro-Russian politicians, propagandists, energy mogul?
In late January, President Volodymyr Zelensky slapped sanctions on 18 people, both Russians and Ukrainians. The list included 10 Ukrainian nationals, four Russians, and four people with both Ukrainian and Russian citizenship. Among them were Ukrainian politicians spreading Russian narratives for y…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:46 AM

IAEA chief to visit Kyiv next week.

"As long as this horrific war continues, the IAEA will remain present and stay active, focused on doing everything we can to support nuclear safety and security in extremely challenging circumstances," Director General Rafael Grossi said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.