Tsikhanouskaya offers Ukraine 'to build alliance with democratic Belarus'

Leader of the Belarus opposition in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said Ukraine could establish diplomatic and political relations with the United Transitional Cabinet, an executive body that aims to thwart Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

"We are proposing Ukraine and the Ukrainian people build an alliance with democratic Belarus, fight together and support the Belarusian resistance," said Tsikhanouskaya.

She called Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin "war criminals" and said Belarus should break off the military, political and economic alliances with Russia.

Tsikhanouskaya added that "Belarusians and Ukrainians are not enemies" as they "are fighting on the same side against the same evil."

Tsikhanouskaya announced the creation of the United Transitional Cabinet on Aug. 9 to defend Belarus' potential future independence and sovereignty.

On Oct. 10, Belarusian dictator Lukashenko supported Russia's large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine, adding that his country began the process of creating a joint regional military command with Moscow. He didn't explain what the new military formation would be tasked with.

