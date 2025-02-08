Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Russia, Donald Trump, Russian propaganda
Edit post

Trump's pick for FBI chief took money from Russian propagandist, WP reports

by Abbey Fenbert February 8, 2025 5:06 AM 2 min read
Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arrives to testify during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), received $25,000 in 2024 from a film company run by pro-Kremlin filmmaker Igor Lopatonok, the Washington Post (WP) reported on Feb. 7.

A number of Trump's nominees and allies have faced scrutiny for their apparent support of Russia amid the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Patel received the $25,000 payment from Global Tree Pictures, Lopatonok's Los Angeles-based company, according to financial disclosures submitted as part of his nomination process and seen by the WP.

The payment came after Patel participated in a documentary about Trump that aired on TCN, the online network of right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson.

Lopatonok holds U.S-Russian dual citizenship and has produced numerous projects advancing pro-Kremlin narratives. Though born in Ukraine, Lopatonok has made films criticizing the EuroMaidan Revolution and appeared on a red carpet alongside pro-Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was detained by Ukrainian authorities on charges of treason in 2022 and later exchanged in a prisoner swap with Russia.

Lopatonok has also claimed Russian state media directors and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko as his supporters, the WP reports.

In 2023, Lopatonok helmed a project titled "To Russia With Love" that aimed to circulate pro-Russian videos online. The influence campaign reportedly receive $31,000 in funds from a foundation established by Putin.

Patel partnered with Lopatonok on a documentary series called "All the President's Men," which portrayed Patel and other figures from Trump's first term as victims of a conspiracy aimed at undermining the president.

The series was broadcast on the online network  of Tucker Carlson, who has also frequently spouts Kremlin propaganda narratives and infamously interviewed Putin in Moscow last year.  

In the documentary, Patel says that Russia is not among the "true enemies" of the U.S. He also promises to "shut down the FBI headquarters building and open it up as a museum to the deep state."

Patel is a Trump loyalist who, if confirmed as FBI director, would hold one of the top positions in the administration. In an interview with the Kyiv Independent in November 2024, U.S. national security expert Evelyn Farkas described Patel as one of Trump's "yes men."

"Kash Patel, for example, is a guy who also seems to have no principles, only wants power and has a sense of grievance like Trump, so he's willing to do whatever it takes to make Trump happy," she said.

Trump administration suspends task force targeting assets of Russian oligarchs
The U.S. Justice Department is shutting down a program that sanctioned Kremlin-linked oligarchs, launched in 2022, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Feb. 5.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:36 PM

Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week.

"I will probably be meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I'd like to see the war end," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
5:43 PM

Bucha massacre suspect becomes top official in Russian region.

As a platoon commander at the 76th Airborne Assault Division, Mussagaleyev allegedly participated in Russia's brutal occupation of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, in February and March 2022, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha at the time.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.