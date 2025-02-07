Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US sanctions, Russian assets, Russian oligarchs
Edit post

Trump administration suspends task force targeting assets of Russian oligarchs

by Sonya Bandouil February 7, 2025 4:49 AM 1 min read
The US Flag flies above a sign marking the US Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters building on Jan. 20, 2024, in Washington, DC. (J. David Ake/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Justice Department is shutting down a program that sanctioned Kremlin-linked oligarchs, launched in 2022, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Feb. 5.

In Bondi’s memo, she stated that the program known as “Task Force KleptoCapture” will be discontinued, as the priority of the Trump administration is combatting drug cartels and international gangs.

Initiated under former U.S. President Joe Biden, the program aimed to financially pressure wealthy allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and penalize those involved in sanctions evasion.

While ongoing cases against Russian oligarchs will continue, the task force will no longer be centrally managed at the Justice Department.

The changes will take effect for at least 90 days, with the possibility of becoming permanent.

The task force previously seized assets from individuals such as Tsargrad TV channel owner Konstantin Malofeyev and Dagestani senator and billionaire Suleyman Kerimov.

A civil forfeiture complaint against Malofeyev was first filed in the U.S. on Nov. 30, 2022, and prosecutors threatened to seize $5.4 million.

Similarly, in April 2022 the U.S. seized Kerimov's $300 million superyacht and sanctioned his family and associates later that year.

Trump to lay off nearly all USAID staff worldwide, NYT reports
The cuts will reduce the agency from 10,000 staff around the world to just 290, three sources with knowledge of the layoffs said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.