Trump administration suspends task force targeting assets of Russian oligarchs

The U.S. Justice Department is shutting down a program that sanctioned Kremlin-linked oligarchs, launched in 2022, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Feb. 5.

In Bondi’s memo, she stated that the program known as “Task Force KleptoCapture” will be discontinued, as the priority of the Trump administration is combatting drug cartels and international gangs.

Initiated under former U.S. President Joe Biden, the program aimed to financially pressure wealthy allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and penalize those involved in sanctions evasion.

While ongoing cases against Russian oligarchs will continue, the task force will no longer be centrally managed at the Justice Department.

The changes will take effect for at least 90 days, with the possibility of becoming permanent.

The task force previously seized assets from individuals such as Tsargrad TV channel owner Konstantin Malofeyev and Dagestani senator and billionaire Suleyman Kerimov.

A civil forfeiture complaint against Malofeyev was first filed in the U.S. on Nov. 30, 2022, and prosecutors threatened to seize $5.4 million.

Similarly, in April 2022 the U.S. seized Kerimov's $300 million superyacht and sanctioned his family and associates later that year.