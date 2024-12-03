This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Russia, Syria, Russian mercenaries, Middle East
Russia to send mercenaries to Syria to reinforce its troops, Ukrainian intelligence claims

by Boldizsar Gyori December 3, 2024 3:56 PM 2 min read
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Launched A Surprise Attack On Syrian Regime Forces In The Countryside Of Aleppo, Managing To Take Control Of More Than 18 Villages, Advancing To Within 8 Kilometers Of The Center Of Aleppo City, on Nov. 27, 2024. The Clashes Focused on the Countryside Of Aleppo And Western Idlib, With Heavy Smoke Rising From The Battles In The Eastern Outskirts Of Atarib. (Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is sending private mercenaries to Syria to reinforce its troops, possibly its so-called Africa Corps, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency (HUR) claimed on Dec. 3.

“Moscow's leaders decided to send mercenaries from ‘private military companies’ to the Middle Eastern country to help them. The arrival of fighters – probably from the so-called ‘Africa Corps’ – is expected," the statement read.

Syrian rebels swept into the northwestern city of Aleppo on Nov. 30, launching a major attack that forced Russian-backed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s army to pull back.

"The Syrian government army and Russian military units are suffering significant losses, fleeing their positions, abandoning weapons and equipment, the retreat is chaotic," the Ukrainian intelligence agency claimed in its statement.

Russia's Africa Corps reportedly emerged in 2023 and consists of soldiers, officers, and experienced mercenaries, many of whom previously served in the Wagner Group. This group was very likely previously deployed in Syria, Libya, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims, and HUR did not provide evidence to support them.

Russia's leadership has dismissed General Sergei Kisel, who commanded Moscow's military group in Syria, HUR said earlier. Russian forces have reportedly ramped up their bombing of rebel forces following the takeover of Aleppo.

Syrian rebels take over Aleppo as Russia pledges to assist Assad regime
Russia has promised Damascus additional military assistance that is expected to arrive in the next 72 hours, as rebel forces sweep the northwestern city of Aleppo, two sources in the Syrian military told Reuters.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
