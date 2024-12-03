Russia to send mercenaries to Syria to reinforce its troops, Ukrainian intelligence claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is sending private mercenaries to Syria to reinforce its troops, possibly its so-called Africa Corps, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency (HUR) claimed on Dec. 3.

“Moscow's leaders decided to send mercenaries from ‘private military companies’ to the Middle Eastern country to help them. The arrival of fighters – probably from the so-called ‘Africa Corps’ – is expected," the statement read.

Syrian rebels swept into the northwestern city of Aleppo on Nov. 30, launching a major attack that forced Russian-backed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s army to pull back.

"The Syrian government army and Russian military units are suffering significant losses, fleeing their positions, abandoning weapons and equipment, the retreat is chaotic," the Ukrainian intelligence agency claimed in its statement.

Russia's Africa Corps reportedly emerged in 2023 and consists of soldiers, officers, and experienced mercenaries, many of whom previously served in the Wagner Group. This group was very likely previously deployed in Syria, Libya, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims, and HUR did not provide evidence to support them.

Russia's leadership has dismissed General Sergei Kisel, who commanded Moscow's military group in Syria, HUR said earlier. Russian forces have reportedly ramped up their bombing of rebel forces following the takeover of Aleppo.