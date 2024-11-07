Trump, South Korean president discuss North Korean troops joining Russia's war

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a phone call on Nov. 7 after the former won the U.S. presidential election, discussing future cooperation.

The topics of their discussion included North Korea, namely its developing nuclear capabilities, missile tests, and a dispatch of troops to assist Russia's war against Ukraine, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Pyongyang reportedly dispatched around 12,000 soldiers to support Moscow's forces in embattled Kursk Oblast in an unprecedented escalation of the war against Ukraine.

Details of the conversation were not disclosed. Trump's return to the White House in January spells uncertainty for the future U.S. support for Ukraine as the president-elect has signaled intent to cut down aid and seek a deal with Moscow.

Trump has also often boasted about warm relations with authoritarian leaders and dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In the 12-minute conversation, Trump and Yoon further discussed a trilateral relationship between the U.S., South Korea, and Japan, shipbuilding industry cooperation, and agreed to meet in person in near future.