Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, US, Donald Trump
Edit post

Trump wins South Carolina primary

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2024 10:52 AM 2 min read
Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally on Dec. 17, 2023. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won South Carolina's primary, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Feb. 25.

Trump, who served as president between 2017 and 2021, is currently ahead in the polls to become the Republican nominee for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. If nominated as the Republican nominee, Trump would once again face incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden in the November presidential election.

“This was a little sooner than we anticipated, and even bigger win than we anticipated,” Trump told a crowd at his election night watch party in Columbia shortly after being projected the winner.

Donald Trump also won in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He defeated his opponents, including Nikki Haley, a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and a former governor of South Carolina.

While the Republican nominee will be officially chosen during the Republican National Convention in July, state caucuses and primaries influence the eventual choice.

The result of the November presidential election is expected to influence the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19.

“If the policy of the next president – whoever he is – will be different toward Ukraine, colder or more inward-oriented, if there will be more focus on domestic policy... then I think these signals will greatly affect the course of the war in Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky invited Trump to visit Kyiv to demonstrate Trump's ability to end the war with Russia within 24 hours - as Trump previously claimed he would.

Trump has repeatedly said that the war would not have happened if he was still in power in Washington. He would bring it to an immediate end if voted back in because he has what he described as “a good relationship” with Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

“He is very welcome to come here, but I think he can not end the war in 24 hours without giving our land to Putin,” President Zelensky previously stated in response to Trump's claims.

Questions remain as to whether Trump's name will appear on certain states' ballots. In December 2023, the states of Maine and Colorado removed Trump from the ballot, ruling that he cannot be considered as a candidate because of the 14th Amendment's “insurrectionist ban” and his involvement in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Supreme Court is slated to rule on the decision in the coming months.

Opinion: As an American in Avdiivka, what is Congress doing?
I am an American military veteran, callsign “Jackie,” and I am writing from Donbas in Ukraine. I am originally from Orange County, California. I served in the U.S. military for eight years, stationed in Colorado, South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. I also worked as a contractor at the
The Kyiv IndependentJohn Roberts
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:06 PM

Officials discuss Ukraine’s future at ‘Ukraine Year 2024’ forum.

The “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum will discuss achieving Ukraine’s goals in the war, developing its defense and security forces, implementing Ukraine’s peace formula, ensuring economic growth and integration into world markets, security guarantees, the status of its military-industrial complex, and protecting the lives of Ukrainians.
10:52 AM

Trump wins South Carolina primary.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won South Carolina's primary, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Feb. 25.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:42 AM

US philanthropist pledges $300 million for Ukraine in 2024.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has already donated over $500 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The combined funds exceed the humanitarian aid contributions of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada.
9:13 PM

UK will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine by over $10 million.

"Ukrainians are bravely defending their land against Russia’s brutal invasion, but the past two years of war have had a tragic impact on millions of people across Ukraine. Families have been separated, towns and villages decimated, and vital civilian infrastructure destroyed," said U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a written statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.