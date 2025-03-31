The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-May, Axios reports

by Yuliia Taradiuk March 31, 2025 2:06 PM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press while returning to Washington, DC on Air Force One on March 30, 2025 (Brendan Smialowski / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-May for the first foreign trip of his second term, Axios reported on March 30, citing two U.S. officials and a source with knowledge of the president's travel plans.

The specific plan and official information have not yet been provided, but talks will include "discussing foreign investments, strengthening relationships with Gulf nations and ending conflict in the Middle East," an official told Axios.

Saudi Arabia has remained an important ally of Trump's since his first term and the capital of Riyadh has been the primary host of the ongoing peace negotiations between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia.

Initially considered for April 28, the visit was postponed, an official said.

Earlier this month, Trump said his first trip during his second term would be to Saudi Arabia, as it had agreed to invest $1 trillion in the U.S. economy.

"Last time I went to Saudi Arabia they put up 450 billion dollars. This time, I said I will go if you put up a trillion dollars to American companies. Meaning the purchase over four years of a trillion dollars. They agreed to do that. So I am gonna be going there," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on March 6.

Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia may also involve discussions on the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020 and negotiated by Trump's administration, established diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, marking a dramatic shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

Although the White House has identified Saudi Arabia as a potential participant in the accords, it remains hesitant due to concerns over Israel's actions in the Israeli-Palestinian war.

Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.