Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Trump & Russia, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

Trump says US should spend' less time worrying about Putin'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2025 3:26 PM 2 min read
Donald Trump speaks at a presidential campaign event at Crotona Park in the South Bronx in New York City on May 23, 2024 (JB Lacroix/GC Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 2 that the U.S. should "spend less time worrying about Putin," and instead focus on immigrants who engage in a range of alleged criminal behavior.

"We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our country —  so that we don’t end up like Europe!" he said in a post on Truth Social.

The post comes just days after the U.S. under Trump's administration welcomed Andrew and Tristan Tate —  social media influencers accused of rape, human trafficking, and money laundering — into the country from Romania where they were under criminal investigation.

Trump's comments are the latest instalment of a widening gulf between the U.S., and Ukraine and its European allies.

His public spat with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Feb. 28 upended plans to sign a natural resources treaty between the two countries.

The leaders of France and the U.K. visited the U.S. last week to convince Trump to play a role in Ukraine's post-war stability, but their diplomatic efforts were overshadowed by the unprecedented and televised quarrel in the White House.

The humiliating treatment Zelensky received from Trump and Vice President JD Vance prompted Europe's leaders to speak out in support of the Ukrainian president.

At the same time, some European officials have appealed to Zelensky to mend ties with Trump to ensure continued U.S. engagement.

Attacks on Ukraine’s draft officers on the rise, fueled by social tension and Russian interference
Within a single week in February, several attacks against enlistment offices and personnel in Ukraine took place, resulting in injuries among both military and civilians. The most striking was the murder of an enlistment officer at a gas station in Poltava Oblast. A man killed the officer during an…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:03 PM
Video

Trump-Zelensky clash and US talks with Russia | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the shocking argument that took place in the Oval Office on Friday, in which U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a perceived lack of gratitude for American assistance to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.