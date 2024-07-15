Skip to content
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, Ukraine, 2024 Presidential election
Trump names senator in favor of Ukrainian territorial concessions as his running mate

by Kateryna Denisova July 15, 2024 11:09 PM 1 min read
Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) gestures while speaking during a news conference on Capitol Hill on May 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Republican Party nominee Donald Trump announced on July 15 that he had selected J.D. Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, as his vice president in case of victory.

The Republican Party formally nominated former President Trump as its candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of vice president of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump said.

Vance, 39, was first elected to the Senate in 2022 with no prior political experience. Vance came to prominence in 2016 following the release of his memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

At first critical of Trump, Vance became a staunch supporter of the former president when seeking to win the race for the Senate. He has opposed providing aid to Ukraine.

"Any peace settlement is going to require some significant territorial concessions from Ukraine, and you're gonna have a peace deal because that's the only way out of the conflict," Vance said in February.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Most popular

News Feed

10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
6:34 PM

Zelensky says he 'is not afraid' of Trump's potential presidency.

Ukraine has bipartisan support and will develop relations with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists. "If Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of this," Zelensky said.
5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
12:24 PM

Georgian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.
10:05 AM

Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack against occupied Crimea.

Razvozhayev claimed at 4:10 a.m. local time that Russian defenses shot at least one drone over Cape Fiolent on Crimea's southern coast. The attack ended at around 6 a.m., resulting in damage after a drone fragment fell on a house but leaving no casualties, he added.
MORE NEWS

