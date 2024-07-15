Trump names senator in favor of Ukrainian territorial concessions as his running mate

This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican Party nominee Donald Trump announced on July 15 that he had selected J.D. Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, as his vice president in case of victory.

The Republican Party formally nominated former President Trump as its candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of vice president of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump said.

Vance, 39, was first elected to the Senate in 2022 with no prior political experience. Vance came to prominence in 2016 following the release of his memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

At first critical of Trump, Vance became a staunch supporter of the former president when seeking to win the race for the Senate. He has opposed providing aid to Ukraine.

"Any peace settlement is going to require some significant territorial concessions from Ukraine, and you're gonna have a peace deal because that's the only way out of the conflict," Vance said in February.