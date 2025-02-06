Skip to content
Trump has no official plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova February 6, 2025 9:50 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 25, 2025. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump does not have an official plan to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 6, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

"There is no official plan yet. What is in certain publications... I am sure that this is not President Trump's official plan," Zelensky said.

Trump's designated envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has set a goal of resolving the war within 100 days.

Reports suggested that the U.S. plan would be unveiled at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14-16, but Kellogg denied this, stating that Trump would introduce the plan first. He did not provide a timeline.

Zelensky indicated that he has an understanding of the plan’s direction, having discussed some details with U.S. officials before Trump's inauguration.

"Our teams will work together, there can be no plan separately from anyone, even from the United States," Zelensky said.

"Let's wait for our official negotiations and official results," he added.

Kellogg said Trump would seek a resolution acceptable to both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In early February, Trump claimed that Washington was seeking Ukrainian rare earths in exchange for aid. He also threatened sanctions and tariffs on Russian exports if a peace deal was not reached soon.

A report by The Wall Street Journal has previously suggested that Trump's team was exploring a plan to delay Ukraine’s NATO membership by at least 20 years in exchange for Western arms supplies and European peacekeepers to monitor a potential ceasefire with Russia.

Zelensky has repeatedly ruled out any deal that would involve ceding territory to Russia, which currently occupies around 20% of Ukraine's territory. Some of this land was taken during Russia’s 2014 invasion, while the rest was captured following its full-scale assault in 2022. However, as Ukraine faces mounting battlefield losses, pressure is growing on Zelensky to consider compromises.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
