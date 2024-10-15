Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, United States, US Presidential election 2024, Polls
Trump holds slight lead over Harris in battleground states in early voting, poll shows

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 15, 2024 3:50 PM 2 min read
Former U.S. President Donald Trump watches a video of Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has a slight advantage over Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris among early American voters in battleground states, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, The Hill reported on Oct. 14.

A total of 48% of voters who said they would vote early in so-called swing states supported Trump, while 47% sided with Harris. Another 5% said they went with another choice or had not yet voted.

The upcoming U.S. 2024 presidential election can have a profound impact on Washington's support for Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression. Trump's views on Ukraine and the war are causing fears that he might scale down or withdraw military support if re-elected this November.

Harris, Trump's opponent in the upcoming vote, has lambasted Trump for his admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other dictators.

A total of seven U.S. states —Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — are believed to be crucial in the presidential election this year. The elections are scheduled to be held on Nov. 5.

The survey showed that among all voters in the key battleground states, Republican nominee Trump is up by 2 points, with 48% support to Harris' 46%.

In turn, Harris is ahead of Trump by 8 points among voters who have already voted across the country, with 51% to Trump's 43%.

The survey, conducted from Oct. 11 to 13, used a representative sample of 3,145 registered voters, including 898 from battleground states.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
