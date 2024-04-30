Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Trump says he would only continue US aid to Ukraine if Europe 'starts equalizing'

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2024 9:10 PM 2 min read
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 2, 2024. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. should stop providing aid to Ukraine "unless Europe starts equalizing," presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said in an interview with Time published on April 30.

Trump has said he would not commit to providing Ukraine with defense assistance if he won the 2024 election and his sway over the Republican party contributed to the six-month deadlock of the $61 billion in U.S. aid for Ukraine.

"If Europe is not going to pay, why should we pay? They're much more greatly affected. We have an ocean in between us. They don't," Trump told Time.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the U.S. has provided more aid to Ukraine than any other country. Washington's support to Ukraine is worth over $67 billion, $43 billion of which is military aid.

Europe has allocated over $96 billion for military, humanitarian, and financial support, according to the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Between the summer of 2023 and spring of 2024, Europe's aid allocations "consistently exceeded those of the US," the Kiel Institute notes.

The Time interview also addressed Trump's attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked why he has not called for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who remains imprisoned in Moscow.

"I guess because I have so many other things I'm working on," Trump said, adding that if elected, "I would get him released."

Trump also declined to say whether he would aid Taiwan in case of an invasion by China, but said that Beijing has to "understand that things like that can't come easy."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News on April 25 that Ukraine hopes to continue working with Washington regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election this coming November.

Opinion: Trump is Putin’s only hope now
The news this past week was undoubtedly met with relief in Kyiv and with grief in the Kremlin. The U.S. Congress finally broke its six-month logjam and approved a new package of military aid for Ukraine (as well as for Israel and Taiwan). And the breakthrough came only days
The Kyiv IndependentCarl Bildt
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:15 PM

Ukraine allocates funds for 300,000 drones.

Ukraine has allocated a further Hr 15.5 billion ($391 million) to purchasing drones for the country's armed forces, enough to buy 300,000, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 30.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:20 PM

Estonia will not force out Ukrainian men with expired passports.

The Estonian Interior Ministry does not plan to conduct forced repatriation of Ukrainian refugees staying in Estonia, Anneli Viks, the ministry's advisor on citizenship and migration policy, said on April 30 in an interview with Estonian media outlet ERR.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.