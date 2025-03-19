The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump agrees to help Ukraine find available Patriot air defense systems in Europe, White House says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2025 9:16 PM 2 min read
The launcher of a Patriot air defense system on Oct. 14, 2020, in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. (Thomas Frey/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to assist Ukraine in finding additional U.S.-made Patriot air defenses available in Europe, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, citing a readout of a call between the two leaders on March 19.

Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky held an hour-long phone call, during which they discussed a ceasefire and bringing an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as protecting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Zelensky asked Trump for additional air defense systems to protect Ukrainian civilians, in particular, Patriot missile systems, and the U.S. president agreed to find what was available, particularly in Europe, according to the readout.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Kyiv has called on its partners to provide additional air defense assets to protect its cities and infrastructure, especially its energy system, from Russian missile and drone strikes.

The highly advanced Patriot systems have played a crucial role in protecting the Ukrainian sky. They are capable of downing even the most advanced ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhals.

Throughout the full-scale war, there were several reports of damage to Patriot systems during Russia's aerial attacks. Ukraine also uses mock systems to protect the missile systems.

Following Zelensky's clash with Trump in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, Washington suspended all military and intelligence aid to Ukraine. After March talks between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia, Washington's lifted the suspensions.

‘Putin is stalling’ — Trump ‘ceasefire’ call met with skepticism in Kyiv
U.S. President Donald Trump said it was a “great call.” A Kremlin aide declared the world had “become a much safer place.” But in Kyiv, the reaction to the call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 has been noticeably more muted. “Judging by the news,
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

7:11 PM
Video

Ukrainian writer on canceling Russian culture.

The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko to discuss the role of writers and intellectuals in wartime, the importance of decolonization in Ukraine’s education, and why she wouldn't share a stage with Russian artists until Ukraine's victory.
4:14 PM

Ukraine ceasefire could be reached 'in a couple of weeks,' Witkoff says.

“I actually think in a couple of weeks we’re going to get to it (a ceasefire). So, lots of good things. Now it’s for the technical teams to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. And everybody is committed to that process," said U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
