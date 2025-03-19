Trump agrees to help Ukraine find available Patriot air defense systems in Europe, White House says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to assist Ukraine in finding additional U.S.-made Patriot air defenses available in Europe, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, citing a readout of a call between the two leaders on March 19.

Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky held an hour-long phone call, during which they discussed a ceasefire and bringing an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as protecting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Zelensky asked Trump for additional air defense systems to protect Ukrainian civilians, in particular, Patriot missile systems, and the U.S. president agreed to find what was available, particularly in Europe, according to the readout.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Kyiv has called on its partners to provide additional air defense assets to protect its cities and infrastructure, especially its energy system, from Russian missile and drone strikes.

The highly advanced Patriot systems have played a crucial role in protecting the Ukrainian sky. They are capable of downing even the most advanced ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhals.

Throughout the full-scale war, there were several reports of damage to Patriot systems during Russia's aerial attacks. Ukraine also uses mock systems to protect the missile systems.

Following Zelensky's clash with Trump in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, Washington suspended all military and intelligence aid to Ukraine. After March talks between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia, Washington's lifted the suspensions.