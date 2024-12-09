Transnistria declares economic emergency over Russian gas supply threat

This audio is created with AI assistance

Leader of Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region, Vadim Krasnoselsky, signed a decree on Dec. 9 introducing a 30-day economic state of emergency due to the risk of Russian gas supply disruptions, Newsmaker media reported.

The emergency measures include conserving gas and energy resources, banning energy exports, and restricting specific financial and economic activities, such as moving goods, funds, and services.

The decree must still be approved by the occupied region's legislative body.

The threat of a gas cutoff arises from Ukraine's decision not to renew the transit contract for Russian gas to Europe beyond 2024.

The current agreement, which expires on Dec. 31, 2024, has facilitated over five decades of gas flows from Siberia to Europe.

While Ukrainian officials have indicated they will not extend the contract, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed willingness to continue gas deliveries if Kyiv agrees. However, Putin has also suggested that transit through Ukraine might cease.

Ending the transit could cost Russia billions in lost revenue, dealing a significant blow to Gazprom, the state-controlled gas monopoly.

Gazprom is reportedly preparing for a scenario where no gas flows through Ukraine to Europe after 2024.

Ukraine earns approximately $1 billion annually in transit fees, but Russia's gas exports through Ukraine have already diminished sharply.

In 2023, only 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Russian gas were transported via Ukraine, representing just 8% of peak flows in 2018-2019.

The Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline carried 14.65 bcm through Russia’s Sudzha entry point to Slovakia in 2023, accounting for roughly half of Russia’s remaining gas exports to Europe.