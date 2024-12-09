SBU releases video of Sea Baby naval drones repelling Russian helicopter attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Dec. 9 released footage of its Sea Baby naval drones successfully fending off Russian helicopters pursuing them near occupied Crimea last week.

The skirmish took place overnight on Dec. 6 in Kerch Bay, east of the occupied peninsula, when Russian helicopters, planes, and Raptor-class patrol boats attempted to intercept the drones, the SBU said in a statement.

"Russian pilots thought themselves the hunters and expected an easy hunt, but they themselves became the prey as the naval drones opened fire in return," the agency said. The drones were reportedly equipped with large-caliber machine guns with automatic guidance and target acquisition.

According to intercepted radio communication, Russian helicopters suffered significant damage and required major repairs. Several of their crew members have been killed and injured, the SBU said.

0:00 / 1× The footage of an engagement between SBU Sea Baby drones and Russian forces in the Kerch Strait near occupied Crimea overnight on Dec. 6, 2024. (SBU)

"SBU drones also hit a barge that was transporting military equipment and equipment for the repair of the Crimean Bridge, which the occupiers are still unsuccessfully trying to restore after previous attacks by Ukrainian security services," according to the agency.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that two Ukrainian naval drones had been intercepted on approach to Crimea early on Dec. 6.

The claims could not be independently verified.

The Kerch Bridge, also called the Crimean Bridge, was illegally built by Russia in 2018 to connect the occupied peninsula with Russia's mainland.

The bridge came under repeated Ukrainian attacks during the full-scale war. Most recently, the Kerch Bridge was closed on Dec. 6 following a reported Ukrainian drone attack.

Over the weekend, Ukraine's Navy reported on Ukrainian naval drones destroying surveillance systems on Russian-held gas platforms in Crimea.