This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Security Service of Ukraine, Sea Baby, Crimea, War, Russia, Aviation
Edit post

SBU releases video of Sea Baby naval drones repelling Russian helicopter attack

by Martin Fornusek December 9, 2024 10:34 AM 2 min read
The footage of an engagement between SBU Sea Baby drones and Russian forces in the Kerch Strait near occupied Crimea overnight on Dec. 6, 2024. (SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Dec. 9 released footage of its Sea Baby naval drones successfully fending off Russian helicopters pursuing them near occupied Crimea last week.

The skirmish took place overnight on Dec. 6 in Kerch Bay, east of the occupied peninsula, when Russian helicopters, planes, and Raptor-class patrol boats attempted to intercept the drones, the SBU said in a statement.

"Russian pilots thought themselves the hunters and expected an easy hunt, but they themselves became the prey as the naval drones opened fire in return," the agency said. The drones were reportedly equipped with large-caliber machine guns with automatic guidance and target acquisition.

According to intercepted radio communication, Russian helicopters suffered significant damage and required major repairs. Several of their crew members have been killed and injured, the SBU said.

0:00
/
The footage of an engagement between SBU Sea Baby drones and Russian forces in the Kerch Strait near occupied Crimea overnight on Dec. 6, 2024. (SBU)

"SBU drones also hit a barge that was transporting military equipment and equipment for the repair of the Crimean Bridge, which the occupiers are still unsuccessfully trying to restore after previous attacks by Ukrainian security services," according to the agency.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that two Ukrainian naval drones had been intercepted on approach to Crimea early on Dec. 6.

The claims could not be independently verified.

The Kerch Bridge, also called the Crimean Bridge, was illegally built by Russia in 2018 to connect the occupied peninsula with Russia's mainland.

The bridge came under repeated Ukrainian attacks during the full-scale war. Most recently, the Kerch Bridge was closed on Dec. 6 following a reported Ukrainian drone attack.

Over the weekend, Ukraine's Navy reported on Ukrainian naval drones destroying surveillance systems on Russian-held gas platforms in Crimea.

Ukrainian sea drones target Russian-occupied gas platforms in Crimea, Navy says
“The hunt for the enemy in the Black Sea continues,” Commander of the Naval Forces Vice-Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartina Sapio
Author: Martin Fornusek
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:02 AM

German opposition leader Merz arrives in Kyiv.

"The purpose of my visit is to learn about the current state of defense in the country," Friedrich Merz said upon arrival. "I am looking forward to a meeting with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) again."
1:50 PM  (Updated: )

Reuters reports Assad may have died in plane crash, later removes report.

Reuters on Dec. 8 reported, citing its Syrian sources that "there was a very high probability that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have been killed in a plane crash" as he was fleeing Damascus following its capture by rebels. Reuters later deleted the information from its reporting.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.