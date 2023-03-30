Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent launches new video podcast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 30, 2023 8:44 PM 1 min read
Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Anastasiia Lapatina discussing Bakhmut on the first episode of "This Week in Ukraine."
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent is launching a new video podcast, “This Week in Ukraine,” tomorrow, March 31.

Subscribe to our YouTube to be the first to see upcoming episodes.

The show is hosted by Anastasiia Lapatina, the Kyiv Independent’s reporter, co-host of the Power Lines podcast, and an alumna of the War Studies program at the Institute for the Study of War.

Anastasiia will sit down with the Kyiv Independent journalists to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issue every week.

“This show is the perfect way to get the most important information about Ukraine,
quickly, once a week," said Lapatina. "I’m excited for our audience to meet my colleagues, excellent reporters, closer than ever before.”

The first episode of “This Week in Ukraine” will be dedicated to Ukraine’s military strategy in Bakhmut, researched and seen with his own eyes by Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell.

Released on YouTube and all audio platforms, every Friday morning.

“As we are in the second year of the full-scale war, we need to explore new formats and channels to talk to the world about Ukraine — to make sure that the world continues to listen," said Olga Rudenko, the editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Independent.

"This new weekly format will bring us closer to our readers — and more importantly, it brings our readers closer to Ukraine and help them better understand it. We are excited to launch it and are very much open to feedback.”

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.