The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Russia, News Feed, Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin, Poisoning, Russian opposition
Edit post

The Insider: Obtained documents drawn following Navalny's death omit acute stomach pain, hint at possible poisoning

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 29, 2024 8:18 PM 2 min read
Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony above the Arctic circle on Jan. 11, 2024. (Vera Savina/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to The Insider, the Russian independent investigative outlet received access to "hundreds" of official documents that were drawn following the death of Alexei Navalny in a penal colony in Russia's Arctic.

The discrepancy between internal documents and the ones made public by the state suggests that officials have lied about the causes of death and forged documents meant for the public eye.

The initial documents detail moments before Navalny's death. According to papers signed by investigator Alexander Voropaev, Navalny felt sick, fell to the floor, and called for help, saying that he felt severe stomach pain and began to vomit.

In the final version of the same document, stomach pain and vomiting were omitted.

According to intensivist Alexander Polupan, who provided care for Navalny following his poisoning with Novichok nerve agent in 2020, all the symptoms in the initial documents hint at yet another poisoning.

"Such symptoms can hardly be explained by something other than poisoning," Polupan told The Insider.

Navalny was Russian President Vladimir Putin's main opponent, and the Kremlin had used all the tools at its disposal to shut him up.

He was sentenced in several criminal cases, and some of his allies have also been imprisoned.

Back in 2020, Navalny was poisoned in Russia and flown for treatment to Germany while in a coma.

German doctors, as well as several independent labs in Europe, said that he had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent – a chemical weapon produced by the Russian government.

A joint investigation by The Insider, Bellingcat, CNN, and Der Spiegel revealed that Navalny had been poisoned by agents of Russia's Federal Security Service. The media also identified the agents' names.

Alexei Navalny’s life and death as main opponent to Putin regime
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death on Feb. 16 did not come as a surprise for those familiar with Russian politics. Navalny was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s main opponent, and the Kremlin had used all the tools at its disposal to shut him up. He was sentenced in several fabricate…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.