Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Alexei Navalny, Germany, Russian opposition
Edit post

Navalny killed to prevent swap with convicted Russian hitman, opposition leader's associate claims

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2024 2:26 PM 2 min read
Flowers and candles are left at a memorial on Feb. 16, 2024, in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, after the announcement that the Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny had died in an Arctic prison. (John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was killed in prison to prevent his exchange with Vadim Krasikov, a convicted Russian hitman sentenced to life imprisonment in Germany, Anti-Corruption Foundation chair Maria Pevchikh claimed on Feb. 26.

Navalny, Putin's main political opponent, died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in the town of Kharp, Yamal Nenets Autonomous District. He had been convicted in several fabricated criminal cases as part of the Kremlin's crackdown on dissent.

Leaders around the world have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his death. It remains unclear whether the harsh prison conditions caused his death or was an intentional murder.

The German newspaper Bild reported on Feb. 18, citing its sources, that German, U.S., and Russian authorities had discussed the exchange between Navalny and Krasikov.

Speaking in a video published on Navalny's YouTube channel, Pevchikh said she had received information that the negotiations were at a final stage on Feb. 15, only a day before Navalny's death was reported.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

According to the Anti-Corruption Foundation chair, the proposal was conveyed to Putin by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has allegedly served as an informal mediator between the West and Moscow. The Russian dictator was told that swapping Navalny was the only way of ensuring Krasikov's return, Pevchikh added.

Realizing that the West was open to exchanging the hitman, the Kremlin's leader had Navalny killed to instead consider swapping Krasikov for somebody else, Pevchikh said. Apart from Navalny, Russia was expected to release two U.S. citizens in exchange for Krasikov, she added, without naming specific people.

The Russian oppositionist did not provide concrete evidence to back her assertions.

Since 2021, Krasikov has been serving a life sentence for the murder of an exiled Chechen-Georgian dissident, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, in Berlin in 2019. Investigative reports suggested that Krasikov was an agent of Russian intelligence agencies.

The Wall Street Journal first broke the news of a possible exchange in September 2023. Citing unnamed Western officials, the newspaper reported that Russia is pursuing the exchange of Krasikov, naming Navalny as one of those who could be swapped during a potential prisoner swap.

Putin said in a Feb. 8 interview with U.S. political commentator Tucker Carlson that the U.S. could ask their allies to exchange Krasikov for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Biden says US will impose sanctions against Putin for Navalny death
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Feb. 22 he will announce sanctions against Russian leader Vladimir Putin in response to the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:11 PM

Yermak: Ukraine working to restore operations at one airport.

Ukrainian authorities are working to restore operations at one of the country's airports once security issues are addressed, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said at the "Made in Ukraine" forum on Feb. 26, the Liga.net outlet reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:12 PM

Denmark drops investigation into Nord Stream explosions.

"The investigation has led the authorities to conclude that the sabotage of the pipelines was intentional. However, the assessment is that there is no sufficient basis to pursue a criminal case in Denmark," the Danish police said in a statement.
8:59 AM

US State Department condemns 'sham parliamentary elections' in Belarus.

Belarus opened polling stations for both the parliamentary and local elections on Feb. 25 amid condemnations from the Belarusian democratic opposition. The country is ruled by dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who uses rigged elections to solidify his regime rather than to provide a chance for actual democratic competition.
7:43 AM

ISW: Russian officials refrain from publicly discussing invasion anniversary.

Russian officials and state-controlled media largely refrained from publicly discussing the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 to avoid highlighting Russia's failure to achieve its stated military objectives, the Institute for the Study of War announced in their daily assessment on Feb. 25.
3:38 AM

Bloomberg: Biden to meet with House speaker.

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Congressional leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, at the White House on Feb. 27 to discuss a funding bill for Ukraine’s security needs, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 25.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.