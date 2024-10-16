Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH TRAILER
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, israel, Air defense, War
Edit post

US doesn't defend Ukraine with THAAD system like Israel due to 'different capabilities,' Pentagon says

by Kateryna Denisova October 16, 2024 10:33 AM 2 min read
THAAD anti-missile defense rocket system. (Lockheed Martin via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is not deploying a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile battery to protect Ukraine, as it will do in Israel, given the different defense capabilities of the two nations, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said at a briefing on Oct. 15.

Following Iran's recent attack on Israel, Washington authorized the deployment of the THAAD in the country to bolster Israel's missile defense capabilities. The advanced surface-to-air interceptor is designed to shoot down incoming ballistic missiles.

Iran reportedly launched more than 180 missiles at Israel on Oct. 1 amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Russia regularly attacks Ukraine with dozens of Iranian Shahed-type drones and missiles, targeting civilian infrastructure.

When asked why the U.S. would not deploy the THAAD system in neighboring Romania or Poland to help defend Ukraine's west from Russian attacks, Singh cited different commitments to the countries, including a longstanding partnership with Israel.

"Different capabilities, different wars, different regions. The commitments also to Israel and Ukraine are different," she said, adding that "it is a little bit of apples and oranges here."

According to Singh, the Biden administration continues to support both Ukraine and Israel in meeting their different needs.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine's neighboring NATO countries could help shoot down Russian aerial targets over Ukraine too, but the partners "are not yet ready" for this.

"What works in the skies of the Middle East and helps Israel's defense can work just as well in the skies of our part of Europe – in Ukraine – helping to save lives," he said on Oct. 3.

Asked in early October why the West could not help Ukraine shoot down Russian missiles as it did during Iran's recent attack on Israel, Singh said that these are "two very different landscapes and battlefields." According to the spokesperson, such a move would involve the United States in Moscow's full-scale war.

Ukraine’s victory plan — what to expect as Zelensky unveils Kyiv’s strategy
“I think part will be declassified, and the other part will be present to the leaders of (parliamentary groups),” David Arakhamia, the leader of Zelensky’s Servant of the People parliamentary group, said in comments for the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:39 AM

Governor orders mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Oct. 15 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuations of residents living in the city of Kupiansk, as well as three adjacent communities, amid ongoing Russian advances in the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.