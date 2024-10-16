Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, Ukraine, Air defense, Russia, Shahed drones, War
51 of 136 Russian drones downed in mass overnight attack on Ukraine, Air Force says

by Kateryna Denisova October 16, 2024 9:12 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen with a military mobile air defense group shoot down Russian drones using anti-aircraft guns in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses downed 51 of the 136 Shahed-type attack drones launched during a Russian attack overnight on Oct. 16, Ukraine's Air Force said.

The drones were reportedly launched from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and from Russia's Kursk and Orel oblasts.

Aircraft, missile and electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over 14 oblasts across Ukraine, the Air Force said.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, air defenses intercepted all drones Russia launched against Ukraine's capital.

Russia attacked an industrial facility in western Ternopil Oblast, causing a large-scale fire that was later put out, Governor Viacheslav Nehoda said. No casualties were reported.

Sixty drones were "lost" due to electronic warfare in a number of regions, while 20 more drones were flying over Ukraine at the time of publication, according to the statement. Two more drones flew back toward Russia.

Russian forces also attacked Donetsk Oblast with an S-300/400 missile and launched a Kh-59 cruise missile against Chernihiv Oblast.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 1,300 such drones in September, launching them on a daily basis for an entire month.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
