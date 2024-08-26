Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov faces multiple criminal charges from Paris prosecutors

This audio is created with AI assistance

Paris prosecutors have outlined potential charges against Pavel Durov, the Russian-born CEO of the messaging app Telegram.



The twelve charges he is accused of include crimes related to child pornography, drug trafficking, money laundering, withholding crucial information from investigators, and eight other crimes.

Telegram, with nearly a billion users, is renowned for its emphasis on privacy and encryption, which contributes to both its popularity and controversy. Durov is facing accusations of not doing enough to prevent the app from being used for criminal activities.



Durov was arrested at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of Paris on Aug. 24 after landing in his private jet.



The Russian Embassy in Paris claimed they asked for consular access to Durov on Aug. 25, but "the French side has so far avoided cooperation on this issue."

Macron said there is now "false information regarding France" circulating following the arrest of Durov. "France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so.”

"It is up to the judiciary, in full independence, to enforce the law. The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. It is in no way a political decision," Macron added.