Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested at French airport

by Sonya Bandouil August 25, 2024 1:56 AM 1 min read
An illustrative photo of the Telegram Messenger logo is displayed in the Apple Store for iPhone. (Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder and CEO of Telegram, was arrested at Le Bourget airport outside of Paris while traveling on his private jet.

Reports by French network TF1 suggest that he was wanted in France due to an investigation into Telegram's lack of moderation, which authorities believe has enabled criminal activities to continue on the platform.

Telegram representatives did not immediately comment on the situation, and neither did French authorities.

Durov, who has a net worth estimated at $15.5 billion, left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with government demands to shut down opposition communities on his VK social media platform, which he subsequently sold.

He has stated that Telegram should remain a neutral platform, resisting various governmental pressures.

According to Durov, Telegram blocks accounts and chatbots that collect data aiding strikes or call for violence.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in March that Telegram poses risks because "any person can create a channel and start writing whatever he wants on it," but it also presents certain benefits, namely, in communicating with people from occupied regions.

Ukrainian hackers launch large-scale cyberattack on Russian Internet providers, military-related companies, source says
The recent attack affected at least 33 servers and 283 office computers at industrial facilities, took down 21 websites, and destroyed 15 cloud and file storages.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
