General Staff: Ukraine continues to advance south of Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops continue to advance south of Bakhmut in the Bila Hora-Andriivka sector, spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Andrii Kovalov informed on July 14.

"There are successes in the Bila Hora-Andriivka sector, (troops) are solidifying newly taken positions," Kovalov commented.

Ukrainian forces continue to repel Russian attempts to advance at the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions, he added.

As Kovalov specified, Moscow is deploying its reserves in these sectors and heavy fighting is underway.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar also reported on Ukrainian advances on Bakhmut's southern flank on July 13.

At the same time, offensive operations are underway on the southern front line in the directions of Melitopol and Berdiansk where Ukrainian forces aim to degrade Russian military capabilities, she added.

In the sectors of Novodanylivka-Balka Shyroka and Mala Tokmachka-Novopokrovka, Ukrainian troops have advanced and solidified new positions, Maliar informed.