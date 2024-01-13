Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term

by Nate Ostiller January 13, 2024 4:47 PM 2 min read
Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te smiles as he attends a rally outside the headquarters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taipei on Jan. 13, 2024, after winning the presidential election. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The incumbent Democratic Progressive Party won a third consecutive election on Jan. 13, defeating the more Beijing-friendly Kuomintang party and likely continuing the trend of opposition to China.

Taiwan has supported Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion by providing aid packages to Kyiv and imposing sanctions against Moscow, though direct trade between Taiwan and Russia is minimal. Some analysts have also said that a Ukrainian victory over Russia would possibly deter China from its long-standing goal of reunification with Taiwan, including by military means.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in March 2023, “Why does the US ask China not to provide weapons to Russia while it keeps selling arms to Taiwan?” China has denied that it has sent weapons to Russia.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.

“We are telling the international community that between democracy and authoritarianism, we will stand on the side of democracy," said Lai.

Beijing will likely be unhappy with the results, as it has consistently warned during the campaign that Lai's election could lead to future conflict.

How outcome of Russia’s war can tip international order
A year into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there is little doubt in the West that Ukraine needs to win. Led by the U.S., Western support helped Ukraine push back Russian forces and kept Russian President Vladimir Putin from achieving his major warmongering goals. But Russia’s war
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.