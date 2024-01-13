Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The incumbent Democratic Progressive Party won a third consecutive election on Jan. 13, defeating the more Beijing-friendly Kuomintang party and likely continuing the trend of opposition to China.

Taiwan has supported Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion by providing aid packages to Kyiv and imposing sanctions against Moscow, though direct trade between Taiwan and Russia is minimal. Some analysts have also said that a Ukrainian victory over Russia would possibly deter China from its long-standing goal of reunification with Taiwan, including by military means.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in March 2023, “Why does the US ask China not to provide weapons to Russia while it keeps selling arms to Taiwan?” China has denied that it has sent weapons to Russia.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.

“We are telling the international community that between democracy and authoritarianism, we will stand on the side of democracy," said Lai.

Beijing will likely be unhappy with the results, as it has consistently warned during the campaign that Lai's election could lead to future conflict.