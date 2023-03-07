Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
CNN: Chinese Foreign Minister compares hypothetical military aid for Russia to US aid for Taiwan

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang drew comparisons on March 7 between hypothetical Chinese military aid for Russia to U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan, CNN reported on March 7.

“Why does the US ask China not to provide weapons to Russia while it keeps selling arms to Taiwan?” the minister, as quoted by CNN, asked during a news conference.

U.S. officials have repeatedly voiced their concerns in recent weeks about the possibility of China providing military aid to Russia.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN on Feb. 26 that there would be "real costs" for China if they chose to proceed with such a move.

"From our perspective, this war presents real complications for Beijing. And Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance," Sullivan said. "But, if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China."

Reuters reported on March 2 that the United States is reaching out to close allies about the possibility of coordinating sanctions against China if the country provides lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine, citing four unnamed U.S. officials and other sources.

China's peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine, which it released on the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, drew widespread criticism from Western leaders. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that it did not explicitly include the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

The statement also urged abandoning “the Cold War mentality” and “stopping unilateral sanctions,” rhetoric frequently used by Beijing to criticize the West’s response to Russia’s war.

During the news conference on March 7, China's foreign minister stressed the "importance" of continued China-Russia relations, according to CNN.

"The more unstable the world becomes, the more imperative it is for China and Russia to steadily advance their relations," Qin Gang said.

Explainer: China’s increasing role in Russia’s war against Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
