Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Rustem Umerov, Ukraine
Edit post

Syrskyi, Umerov visit front line, announce reinforcements

by The Kyiv Independent February 25, 2024 12:40 PM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in an undisclosed location near the front line on Feb. 25, 2024. (Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the reinforcement of some sections of the front line during a visit to the front.

Syrskyi and Umerov visited front-line military units at command posts in an undisclosed locations on Feb. 25. The visit comes the next day as Ukraine marked the second anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion.

"During the visit, we analyzed the current situation in detail and discussed the necessary further steps, primarily to protect troops from drones and air strikes by anti-aircraft missiles, as well as to strengthen certain parts of the front," Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

Syrskyi noted that the "situation is complicated (at the front) and requires constant monitoring," adding that he emphasized the importance of coordination among the defense forces.

"Despite the difficult situation, our soldiers are bravely holding their lines and positions. The enemy is suffering irreparable losses," he said.

Russia has lost 409,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 25. This number includes 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

Editorial: It’s been 2 years and world’s on the brink. Time to wake up or fall
Two years ago today, our website’s homepage blasted, in all caps, “PUTIN DECLARES WAR ON UKRAINE.” We all have come a long way since that morning of Feb. 24, 2022. From the initial shock of waking up to the sound of air strikes on our cities, through the sense
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:52 AM

Trump wins South Carolina primary.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won South Carolina's primary, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Feb. 25.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:42 AM

US philanthropist pledges $300 million for Ukraine in 2024.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has already donated over $500 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The combined funds exceed the humanitarian aid contributions of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada.
9:13 PM

UK will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine by over $10 million.

"Ukrainians are bravely defending their land against Russia’s brutal invasion, but the past two years of war have had a tragic impact on millions of people across Ukraine. Families have been separated, towns and villages decimated, and vital civilian infrastructure destroyed," said U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a written statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.